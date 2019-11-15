EFL working to restore affected power supply

Home

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 11, 2020 4:12 pm

The restoration of power supply in some parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Ovalau will take some time.

Energy Fiji Limited chief executive Hasmukh Patel today explained that it’s not a simple process to turn on a switch, as comprehensive inspection is needed to find faults before any restoration can take place.

“We have around 10 thousand kilometers of overhead power network which we need to inspect, carry out the necessary repairs and then after re-energize and restore power in the respective areas.”

Hasmukh Patel

Patel says while their teams are working around the clock, they also have to ensure all COVID-19 preventative measures are maintained in addition to working within the Suva containment area.

More details on a tentative restoration plan of affected areas is expected to be released by EFL tonight.

