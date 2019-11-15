Easter sales a struggle for market vendors

With the Suva lock-down, many businesses have had to close due to the restrictions.

The Easter break which would be one the busiest times of the year has instead been a struggle for market vendors.

In particular vendors selling at satellite markets are struggling to make ends meet.

Article continues after advertisement

With fourteen years of experience in the business, Zahid Ali says this is the first year they have noted a downturn in sales.

“We are feeling that it’s not a normal Easter because what we were expecting before we are not making this year. The sale has really dropped.”

Ali says their supply is also expected to be further affected in the days to come with damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

He however is hopeful things will take a positive turn in the near future.