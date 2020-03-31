Detailed damage assessment to be carried out

The National Disaster Management Office while distributing relief supplies will be carrying out a detailed damage assessment.

The NDMO estimates 60 schools have sustained severe and partial damage.

In the worst affected area of Kadavu, 33 schools have suffered some damage and in Lau, around 11 schools.

Article continues after advertisement

61 evacuation centres remain active in the Eastern, Western and Central divisions with 1,703 Fijians being sheltered.

Defense Minister Inia Seruiratu says there are teams in the field assessing the actual scale damage.

“One shelter, we are collecting information based on the sources that we have already and that is why the IDA teams are currently being deployed, again simultaneous operations in all the four geographical regions within the framework of our emergency response.”

Seruiratu maintains that all the emergency response work is being carried out with the COVID-19 preventative measures in place.

Government vessel the MV Vatulawa berthed in Lautoka will carry cargo to the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group today while the MV Sea Bus will carry officials who will conduct damage assessment.

The MV Sigavou will cover Vatulele, Beqa and Yanuca taking food rations and relief supplies.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19