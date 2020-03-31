TC Harold
Counselling part of the services to Kadavu and Southern Lau
April 14, 2020 12:50 pm
4 vessels are being used for relief work in affected maritime islands.
Counselors are part of the relief teams deployed to Kadavu and Southern Lau.
They left early this morning from the Natovi Jetty in Tailevu with government officials and representatives from other non-government organizations.
Commissioner Central Josefa Navuku says these counsellors will provide an essential service to Fijians affected by TC Harold.
“One of them is Empower Pacific the facilitation of counselling given that such disasters often one of the issues that do come up is the psychological impact on the citizen. So Empower Pacific is assisting government in terms of trying to bringing back life to normalcy as quickly as possible”.
"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited
Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020
