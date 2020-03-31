Counselling part of the services to Kadavu and Southern Lau

Counselors are part of the relief teams deployed to Kadavu and Southern Lau.

They left early this morning from the Natovi Jetty in Tailevu with government officials and representatives from other non-government organizations.

Commissioner Central Josefa Navuku says these counsellors will provide an essential service to Fijians affected by TC Harold.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of them is Empower Pacific the facilitation of counselling given that such disasters often one of the issues that do come up is the psychological impact on the citizen. So Empower Pacific is assisting government in terms of trying to bringing back life to normalcy as quickly as possible”.

4 vessels are being used for relief work in affected maritime islands.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19