China contributes $220K for relief efforts

The Chinese Government has announced that it will be providing a $220,000 to the Fijian government to help in TC Harold relief efforts.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo says the sum will be transferred to the Prime Minister’s National Relief and Rehabilitation Facility today.

Bo says the contribution will help rehabilitate the lives of Fijians that were severely affected by TC Harold.

He adds they’re also assisting Fiji in its battle to eliminate COVID-19 from the country.















