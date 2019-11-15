Home

TC HAROLD
Central Division experiences heavy rain

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 8, 2020 4:14 am
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

The Central Division from Pacific Harbour to Suva has been experiencing heavy downpour over the past hour.

This as TC Harold passes near the Fiji group.

FBC News has received confirmation that Rakiraki, Nausori and Sigatoka also experiencing heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Office is advising every Fijians residing in flood-prone areas to be cautious and start moving to higher grounds.

Severe flooding might be experienced in these areas due to the heavy downpour expected over the next few hours.

