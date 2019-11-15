BSP donates to TC Harold fund

The Bank of South Pacific handed over $50, 000 to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund to assist Fijians affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

BSP Country Head Haroon Ali says the donation demonstrates the Banks longstanding commitment to Fiji in times of extraordinary challenges.

Ali says they have a deep sense of responsibility to help communities affected by TC Harold.

Article continues after advertisement

The cyclone has left behind extensive damage to dwellings in many parts of Fiji.

Ali says the Bank has reintroduced its Cyclone Relief Programme to cater for TC Harold impacted customers.

He adds they’re working tirelessly to maintain their state of the art digital banking services to ensure that their customers have 24/7 access to their own bank accounts.