Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

TC Harold

BSP donates to TC Harold fund

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 28, 2020 6:30 am

The Bank of South Pacific handed over $50, 000 to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund to assist Fijians affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

BSP Country Head Haroon Ali says the donation demonstrates the Banks longstanding commitment to Fiji in times of extraordinary challenges.

Ali says they have a deep sense of responsibility to help communities affected by TC Harold.

Article continues after advertisement

The cyclone has left behind extensive damage to dwellings in many parts of Fiji.

Ali says the Bank has reintroduced its Cyclone Relief Programme to cater for TC Harold impacted customers.

He adds they’re working tirelessly to maintain their state of the art digital banking services to ensure that their customers have 24/7 access to their own bank accounts.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.