BRED Bank donates $10k towards TC Harold recovery efforts

The BRED Bank has made a cash donation of $10,000 to aid immediate relief efforts in communities impacted by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu while receiving the donation acknowledged the BRED Bank for their generosity towards the relief efforts that is currently being carried out on affected areas.

BRED Banks’ CEO Thierry Charras-Gillot says they are fully aware of their responsibility to Fijian communities especially during these difficult times which is the reason for the donation to help Fijians who have been affected by this severe cyclone to get back to their normal lives.

The Category 4 TC Harold, impacted the Central and Eastern regions of Fiji causing life threatening damages to the communities especially in Kadavu and the Lau Group, which is now declared a state of disaster by the Government.

According to the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) 783 houses were damaged during Tropical Cyclone Harold and this number could increase as relevant Ministries conduct further damage assessments.







