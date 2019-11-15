Avoid W&G Friendship Plaza

Home

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 8, 2020 11:45 am
People in the greater Suva area are being advised to avoid the vicinity of the W&G Friendship Plaza in McGregor Road.

Residents and motorists passing the area say they have seen metal and aluminium pipes flying off the building and landing on the road or neighbouring properties.

The Plaza is still under construction and is believed to have building material stored on various floors.

