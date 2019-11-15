Australia pledges $350k for relief efforts

The Australian government has pledged $350,000 to start Fiji’s relief efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Fiji was hammered by TC Harold from last night and with initial reports confirming major damage, Australia says it’s committed to helping the country.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says the initial amount will go towards the start of relief efforts by the Fijian government.

Feakes has also paid tribute to all those who have been working throughout the rough weather to assist ordinary Fijians.