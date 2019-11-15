85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji

There are 85 evacuation centres open around Fiji with 1,768 evacuees taking shelter due Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The National Disaster Management Office confirms there are 40 evacuation centres in the West with 1086 evacuees.

In the Central Division, 39 evacuation centres have been activated sheltering 559 evacuees.

Article continues after advertisement

In North, two evacuation centres are open with 33 evacuees and in the Eastern division 4 evacuation Centres are in operation holding 90 evacuees.