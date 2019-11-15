783 homes damaged by TC Harold in initial assessment

The National Disaster Management Office in their initial damage assessment has revealed that more than 700 homes have been damaged.

In a statement released this hour, the Eastern Division recorded a total of 244 houses completely damaged by Tropical Cyclone Harold, while 203 houses were partly damaged.

In the Central Division, 94 houses were completely damaged while 242 houses were partly damaged.

The initial damage assessment in the Western Division is still being carried out and the Northern Division have just completed theirs and are expected to release.