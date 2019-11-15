75 evacuation centers remain open

More than a 1000 Fijians continue to shelter in 75 evacuation centers.

These centers are open in only the Eastern and Central Division.

The National Disaster Management Office has confirmed that 868 Fijians continue to seek refuge in 62 evacuation centers in the Eastern Division includes Kadavu which has 59 centers open catering for 767 evacuees from 53 households.

In Lau, there are three evacuation centers open with 101 evacuees from 20 households.

The NDMO teams on the MV Ohana have completed the ration distribution and detailed damage assessment in Ono-i-Lau, Ogea and Fulaga. They are currently in Kabara Island.

The MV Spirit of Love has completed ration distributions on Moala and Matuku Island. The teams are currently in Totoya on Udu village.

In the Central Division, there are 194 evacuees in 13 centers.

In total, 1062 Fijians continue to be sheltered in schools and community halls.

At this stage, more than 180 thousand Fijians have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold which struck the country two weeks ago.

The NDMO report states that while detailed damage assessments continue to be carried out by teams on the ground, more than 500 homes have been destroyed with close to $50 million damage estimated for the road network and agriculture sector.

VATOA ISLAND, LAU Our teams continue their ration distribution in #TCHarold affected areas. Here we have some good photos coming in from @Rfmf_Media on Vatoa Island, Lau. Vinaka @AusHCFJ @JCurrNZ for supporting us on relief works. https://t.co/t3I0V6SRo0 — Fiji NDMO (@FijiNDMO) April 20, 2020

A state of natural disaster was declared in response to TC Harold for 30 days on April 13th.

