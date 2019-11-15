$7.4m assistance received in response to TC Harold

An estimated $7.4m has been received by government to assist in its disaster response work following Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Disaster Management Minister Inia Seruiratu says out of the total amount, $4.1m was received in a form of cash and $3.3m in-kind from several countries, business, civil and non-government organizations.

Seruiratu says the costs of damage amounts to over $100m accounting to over 227 houses partially damaged and 961 that were completely destroyed.

He adds the government’s swift and effective response has enabled them to complete the rehabilitation work in a span of 6 weeks on two different relief effort phases.

“No COVID-19 cases recorded from the areas that were visited during the relief deployments, 2 – within 24 hours we were on the ground with our surveillance protocols, 3 – within 5 days TC Harold passing the first phase of emergency supply was deployed and this shows that government is committed in ensuring assistance is delivered in timely manner for all Fijians despite the overwhelming challenges faced”.

The Minister says the first phase of relief work costs government $3.6m and $1.2m was spent in the second phase.