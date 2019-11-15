616 people remain at evacuation centers

Seventy-one evacuation centers remain active in the Eastern Division with over 522 people taking shelter following Tropical Cyclone Harold.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko says all evacuation centers in the North and West have now closed while eight remains open in the Central Division with 88 people staying there.

Soko confirmed that six vessels are currently on deployment distributing relief supplies to Cyclone Harold affected areas.

This includes Lau, Kadavu, and Vatulele.

Soko also confirmed that Prime Minister is on his way to Kadavu from Moala to visit the TC Harold affected areas.

The team that is with the Prime Minister will distribute food rations, non-food items as well as water tanks.

The NDMO director also says they’ve been receiving reports of flash flooding from this morning and has urged people to remain cautious.

“We ask the general public to please adhere to warnings, we’ve been issuing out public advisory on areas that are closed and roads where there is a potential of landslides. We ask you to take your queue from the public advisory that we publish and refrain from making an attempt to cross any flooded river and attempting to gather around an area that is prone to flooding.”

Soko also reminded the public to move to an evacuation centre if there is a need and inform their respective divisional commissioners about this.