22 evacuation centres open in the North

22 Evacuation centres remain active in Northern division.

According to the Northern Emergency Operation Centre, police are stationed at all these centres to ensure security.

They have also been directed to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

In the province of Macuata, there are no roads closed, water supply is normal and power has been restored in most areas.

Two houses at Vunimanuca Settlement in Seaqaqa are reported to have sustained partial damage.

Officials have been deployed to conduct initial damage assessments.