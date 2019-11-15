Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
TC Harold damage shocking says PM|Food rations on standby|Teams still assessing the damage caused by TC Harold: FRA|Kadavu’s Ono District not spared|No significant damage to Ba businesses despite flooding|We will rise back on our feet: PM|26 Fijians sustain injuries during TC Harold|West Network restoration efforts underway: Digicel|One evacuation center remains open in Seaqaqa|Homes and plantations destroyed in Dravuni, Kadavu|TC Harold further impinges Nadi businesses|Storm surges destroys more than 20 homes in Makadru|New Zealand willing to assist Fiji|22 evacuation centres open in the North|Makadru village suffers extensive damage|Houses damaged in Vatoa, Lau|Lomanikaya in Vatulele sustains massive damage|1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|More than 100 people sheltering at LDS church|Fallen trees and crop damage in Bua|People found loitering will be arrested: Qiliho|Suva CBD quietens down amid COVID-19 and TC Harold|
Full Coverage

TC Harold

22 evacuation centres open in the North

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 9, 2020 12:30 pm
22 Evacuation centres remain active in Northern division.

22 Evacuation centres remain active in Northern division.

According to the Northern Emergency Operation Centre, police are stationed at all these centres to ensure security.

They have also been directed to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

In the province of Macuata, there are no roads closed, water supply is normal and power has been restored in most areas.

Two houses at Vunimanuca Settlement in Seaqaqa are reported to have sustained partial damage.

Officials have been deployed to conduct initial damage assessments.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.