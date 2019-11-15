The National Disaster Management Office has confirmed that 155 evacuation centers remain active.

The NDMO says there are 1, 991 evacuees sheltering across three divisions.

The majority of the evacuees are in the Western Division with 983 Fijians sheltering in 36 centers.

In the Central Division, 26 evacuation centers remain open with 636 evacuees.

And in the Eastern Division, there are 93 evacuation centers with 372 evacuees.

NDMO and emergency service teams are expected to assess the damage in the coming days.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says they have put the RFNS Kikau on standby to deploy to the worst affected islands.