146 evacuation centers remain active

A 66-year-old man has been confirmed as the first fatality case from severe Tropical Cyclone Harold on the Island of Kadavu.

Director of National Disaster Management Office, Vasiti Soko says Police confirmed this in addition to revealing that a 12-year-old boy required medical evacuation to Suva after sustaining serious injuries during the cyclone.

Soka says the fatality was an unfortunate incident as the man was trying to escape from his farmhouse in Namajiu village in Kadavu.

Meanwhile, there are 146 evacuation centres that remain active with 1 689 evacuees across only the West, Central and Eastern Divisions.

In the Central Division, 23 evacuation centers remain open with 375 evacuees, in the Western Division, there are 30 evacuations centers active with 942 evacuees.

In the Eastern Division, 93 centers remain open with 372 evacuees being sheltered. In the Northern Division, all evacuation centers have been closed with people having returned to their homes.

Soko says the NDMO is currently finalizing their response and early recovery plans.

After the Initial Damage Assessment, the Eastern Division recorded a total of 244 houses were destroyed while 203 houses were partly damaged.

In the Central Division, a total of 94 houses were destroyed while 242 houses was partly damaged.

The Initial Damage Assessment in the Western Division is still being carried out including the assessment on Vatulele Island while the Northern IDA report is expected soon.