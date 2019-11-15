1,310 Fijians continue to shelter in evacuation centers

105 evacuation centers remain active with 1,310 Fijians.

The National Disaster Management Office confirms that there are currently 92 evacuation centers in the Eastern Division with 1,116 evacuees and in the Central Division there are 194 evacuees.

All evacuation centers in the West have now been closed, as well as that of the North.

The NDMO teams are continuing their food ration distribution, non food items and detailed damage assessment in the affected areas of TC Harold.

Areas completed so far include Ono-iLau, Ogea, Matuku, Moala, Beqa, Malolo, Yasawa, Tikina Nacula and Naiviti.

