1 964 Fijians sheltering in 154 evacuation centers

154 evacuation centers remain open with 1 964 evacuees.

In the Western Division, there are 29 evacuation centers with 918 evacuees, in the Central division, 636 evacuees are sheltering in 26 centers and in the Eastern Division there are 372 evacuees in 93 centers.

The National Disaster Management Office are expected to be deploying teams today to the worst affected areas with relief supplies.

FBC News understands the Republic of Fiji Military Forces has teams on standby outside of Suva given the lockdown restrictions that will deploy later today for Lau and Kadavu on the navy vessel Kikau.