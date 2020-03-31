1 837 Fijians remain in 66 evacuation centers

66 evacuation centers remain open with 1 837 evacuees.

In the Western Division, there are 16 evacuation centers with 384 evacuees, in the Central division, 384 evacuees are sheltering in 21 centers and in the Eastern Division there are 1 067 evacuees in 29 centers.

The National Disaster Management Office will today begin handing out food rations for those families in evacuation centers, particularly for those families who have been in the centers over the last 48 hours.

FBC News understands the Republic of Fiji Military Forces has teams on standby outside of Suva given the lockdown restrictions that will deploy later today for Lau and Kadavu on the navy vessel Kikau.

