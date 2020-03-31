Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

TC Harold

1 837 Fijians remain in 66 evacuation centers

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 13, 2020 9:55 am
66 evacuation centers remain open with 1 837evacuees. [File Photo]

66 evacuation centers remain open with 1 837 evacuees.

In the Western Division, there are 16 evacuation centers with 384 evacuees, in the Central division, 384 evacuees are sheltering in 21 centers and in the Eastern Division there are 1 067 evacuees in 29 centers.

The National Disaster Management Office will today begin handing out food rations for those families in evacuation centers, particularly for those families who have been in the centers over the last 48 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands the Republic of Fiji Military Forces has teams on standby outside of Suva given the lockdown restrictions that will deploy later today for Lau and Kadavu on the navy vessel Kikau.

COVID-19 Awareness

"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited

Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.