TC Harold expected to track southwest of Fiji next week

Tropical Cyclone Harold that is currently hovering over Vanuatu is expected to tract to the southwest of the Fiji group by Wednesday or Thursday next week.

Vanuatu is currently under a Tropical Cyclone and severe weather warning.

TC Harold has intensified into a category two cyclone moving south-southeast of Vanuatu with maximum sustained winds of 50 knots close to the center.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says, for now, the related trough of low pressure is bringing lots of clouds and showers over the Fiji group.