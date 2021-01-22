Waidamudamu residents left in shock

More than 300 people from Waidamudamu Settlement in Koronivia have been affected by TC Ana.

21-year-old resident Sushil Deo says their daily routine came to a halt from Friday when rain and flooding started.

“See the people, how they cross there. It is very hard to come out of their house.”

He says the flood waters have not receded in 2 days.

21-year-old Arishma Prasad says all her belongings were damaged when water entered her home.

She says she had to flee to an evacuation centre with her husband and 3-year-old daughter.

Other residents are now cleaning up and hoping to get back to normalcy at the earliest.