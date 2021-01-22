TD07F could develop into a Tropical Cyclone in six hours

Tropical Depression o7F has a high potential to develop into a Tropical Cyclone in the next six hours.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says TD07F was located about 310km west of Rotuma as of 9pm today.

The Weather Office says that TD07F is a small yet fast-moving system and is anticipated to track south-eastwards towards Fiji in the next 24 hours.

Stay with us for more updates on this developing system.