TC ANA
TC Ana intensifies into category three Cyclone

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 1, 2021 2:35 am
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Tropical Cyclone Ana has upgraded to a severe category three system as of midnight.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system is currently moving at 13km/hr over open waters.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service track map, TC Ana is moving further away from Kadavu and is picking up speed.

Article continues after advertisement

It is expected to be located to the Northwest of Ono-i-Lau this morning.

People in Kadavu say that they are still feeling strong gusts of winds and there have been reports of some damages to villages in Kadavu.

