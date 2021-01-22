TC Ana causes flooding in Naqara, Kadavu

Storm force winds are still being experienced in Naqara village, Kadavu as TC Ana continues to track Southeastwards of Fiji.

Naqara villager Alanieta Wainimala says they started feeling strong winds early yesterday and it died down around mid-day before it picked up again in the evening.

The heavy rain brought by TC Ana coupled with the high tide caused a storm surge leading to flooding in the village.

Wainimala says winds are slowly most people living in coastal communities have moved to evacuation centres for safety.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, TC Ana is now moving at 15km/hr and is expected to be located to the northwest of Ono-i-Lau early this morning.