Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau

Strong winds experienced in Sawana, Vanua Balavu in the Lau group yesterday has died down.

Sawana Resident Fituono Mateaki says they experienced heavy rain earlier yesterday causing the activation of their evacuation centre for those that need to move for safety.

Mateaki says they only experience gusts of winds.

He adds the village also suffered saltwater intrusion yesterday due to storm surges.