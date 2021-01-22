Son left without school supplies

A Nausori mother says her 16-year-old son, who returned to school as a fortnight ago will have to start from scratch.

This comes as Amelia Nakaruru, aged 56, had the roof of her house blown away during Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Nakaruru says most school supplies that were purchased have been affected.

She is amongst the seven families that are taking shelter at the Sila Central High School in Nausori.

Nakaruru says they were stuck in the house for more than one hour before they sought help from Police officers who assisted them

Most families at the centre say they are low on ration and are seeking assistance in order to survive.