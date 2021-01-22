Several roads in Labasa inaccessible

Several roads around Labasa are still closed this morning as they are still flooded.

Water is still high at Urata in Bulileka, the road is totally inaccessible.

At Boubale, the Crossing is still underwater.

Vehicles and members of the public are urged to refrain from trying to cross.

A large section of the Boca Loop Road is also still underwater.



Vehicles attempting to drive along the road had to be turned back as the water level is still high.

Entry into Naodamu is still underwater and accessible only by 4WD vehicles.

Overflows from drains are also causing flooding in certain parts of the main roads.

Motorists are urged to drive with care.