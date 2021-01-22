Sawani villagers move to safety

As a precautionary measure, majority of villagers from Sawani, Nausori fled their homes and took shelter at a nearby church hall and school as the Waimanu River burst its bank this morning.

Mata Ni Tikina of Vuna, Seveci Tavaga says they saw what Tropical Cyclone Yasa did to Fijians in the North and they were not going to leave any one behind.

He adds they used a fiberglass boat to transport children and women first once the major river overflowed.

The Village Headman says they had to move affected villagers as they cannot afford to lose any lives during the height of TC Ana.