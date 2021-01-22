RFMF engineers evacuate Natokamu residents

Families at Natokamu Settlement in Labasa were evacuated to the Sukanaivalu Barracks this morning after their homes were inundated with floodwaters.

Women, children and the elderly were evacuated from their home with the help of the RFMF engineers.

Some were brought to the army camp by outboard motor.

Others were guided via the use of a rope from the main road to the barracks.

The settlement lies next to the Qawa River which burst its banks early this morning.