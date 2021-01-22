The Rewa River has burst its bank with water levels now entering Syria Park.
Nausori police confirm the water level is rising quickly and they have deployed teams to evacuate people from nearby communities.
The Waimanu river in Sawani has also burst its bank and the water level has reached Princes Road.
The Fiji Roads Authority confirms the road is closed to all traffic.
