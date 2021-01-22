Labasa Police Station quarters underwater

Most of the areas in Labasa are still underwater.

Divisional Commander North has confirmed that the water level started to recede last night, however, they were experiencing continuous heavy rain.

Namara, Labasa resident Jag Prasad says Fijians learnt their lesson during TC Yasa and they took precautionary measures this time around and moved to evacuation centres during the day.

“We evacuated about 50 to 100 people by fibre-glass boat. Three boats were being used to get people to the centres”.

Some of the quarters at the Labasa Police station and roads are still underwater.