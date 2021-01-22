Home

Qauia residents evacuate to church hall

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
January 31, 2021 4:50 pm
Families in Qauia, Lami evacuated to the Lami Catholic Church earlier today as floodwaters entered their homes.

Residents say waters rose quickly this morning and a lot of their belongings and vegetations were damaged.

Qauia resident, Silio Naduva says floodwaters began to rise at about 8:30 this morning and those whose homes were affected began evacuating.

“Our evacuation centre is in Lami the Lami Catholic Hall and people have been moving down to the evacuation centres and police have been coming in to help take people down to the evacuation centres.”

Josateki Daveta who resides in Lami says when he heard about the cyclone heading towards Fiji, he secured his kava stall at the Lami Market and his home.

“In Lami, the wind was strong but not as much damage as you can see only the trees and some branches and our house and business is all good.”

Floodwaters in Qauia receded this afternoon leaving behind destroyed homes, belongings and vegetation.

