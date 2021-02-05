Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

TC Ana

Public advised not to travel to Korosomo Hill

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 7, 2021 4:43 pm
Aerial shots of the Korosomo slip in Vanua Levu after TC Ana [Source: NDMO/Twitter]

Members of the Public in Vanua Levu are strongly advised against traveling to the major slip at Korosomo Hill.

The Fiji Roads Authority has cordoned off the road with a ‘Road Closed’ sign but this has been ignored by some members of the public.

People have been found site seeing in the area, taking pictures and some were sitting right on the edge of the slip.

Article continues after advertisement


Aerial shots of the Korosomo slip in Vanua Levu after TC Ana [Source: NDMO/Twitter]

A Fijian Government Statement says the slip is still active and can collapse at any time with rainfall continuing in the Northern Division.


Aerial shots of the Korosomo slip in Vanua Levu after TC Ana [Source: NDMO/Twitter]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.