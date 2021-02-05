Public advised not to travel to Korosomo Hill

Members of the Public in Vanua Levu are strongly advised against traveling to the major slip at Korosomo Hill.

The Fiji Roads Authority has cordoned off the road with a ‘Road Closed’ sign but this has been ignored by some members of the public.

People have been found site seeing in the area, taking pictures and some were sitting right on the edge of the slip.

Aerial shots of the Korosomo slip in Vanua Levu after TC Ana [Source: NDMO/Twitter]

A Fijian Government Statement says the slip is still active and can collapse at any time with rainfall continuing in the Northern Division.



