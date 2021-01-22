TC Ana
Parts of Kings Road closed
January 31, 2021 3:15 pm
Kings Road at Naveicovatu Village past Wailotua before Malabe Village is flooded. [Source: FRA]
Fijians are being advised that Kings Road between Namarai Road junction and Mataiwailevu Road junction is closed to all traffic.
The Fiji Roads Authority says people can use the Old Kings Road.
Traffic Management is currently been put in place to guide the public through the detour routes.
Members of the public travelling via Kings are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure safety.
