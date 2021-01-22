Home

TC ANA
Full Coverage

TC Ana

Over 30 Naibita families in evacuation centres

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 31, 2021 9:05 pm

Over 58 families of Naibita, Wainibuka in Tailevu are currently in three evacuation centres in the village.

Nailega District School teacher, Josefa Boa says s half of the village is inundated with flooded waters as a result of the heavy downpour brought about by Tropical Cyclone Ana which was experienced in the past two days.

Boa says some of the families moved to the evacuation centres as early as Thursday.

Naibita village is situated beside the Wainibuka River which broke its banks causing widespread flooding in the whole Wainibuka District.

Rain has stopped in the area, however, strong winds continue to be felt in most parts of Wainibuka.

