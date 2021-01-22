Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain

Some of the areas in Nausori are still underwater.

The Divisional Commander Central confirmed that the water level is not receding despite no rain being experienced last night.

Residents sending pictures to FBC News confirms that Vunimono Village in Nausori, Koronivia Road, Lokia Road remains underwater.

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that Waila Feeder Road is still underwater and is closed to all traffic.

According to the Authority, both Toga Road and crossing are still underwater and is closed to all traffic.