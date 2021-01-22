Naqia villagers abandon homes

39 families of Naqia outside Labasa are currently stranded as their village is now underwater.

Three families from a nearby settlement, Drausasa in Naseakula have taken in these families.

Speaking to FBC News from Drausasa, Luisa Nuku says children and mothers have been welcomed to the settlement while men continue to gather what is left from the village.

Article continues after advertisement

Nuku says only one fibreglass boat is being used to transfer the villagers and their belongings.

Police have not been able to reach out due to raging floodwaters.

She says the villagers had evacuated to a church but water level kept rising, giving them no choice but to flee the village.

Nuku says the houses in the settlement are crowded but it’s important they help the villagers.