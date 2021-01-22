Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment

Villagers in Naqara, Kadavu are now assessing the damage left behind by Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Turaga Ni Koro Isei Rakadruti says several plantations remain submerged and they are continuing with their clean up.

He says villagers are hoping for some assistance as food security on the island is their major concern for now.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of our plantations are affected. We still haven’t gone out to see how bad it is because it’s all underwater. We rely on our dalo, cassava and fresh produce for daily consumption. The strong winds took down most of the trees and roofs were blown away.”

Villagers have started cleaning up after the Cyclone Ana left a trail of damage on the island on Sunday night.

Villager Alanieta Wainimala says the island was also affected by storm surges.

“The waters did not recede until early this morning. We just made sure children were kept away from the waters because there was a lot of debris earlier today. But the weather has calm down. We are just left with the structural damages to deal with.”

Villagers took the necessary precaution in advance this time around to avoid being caught off-guard.