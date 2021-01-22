More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres

10,259 people are taking shelter in 318 evacuation centres around Fiji.

The largest number of evacuees are in the Northern Division with 5,776 people in 155 centres.

In the Western Division, 2,530 people are in 75 evacuation centres.

There are 1,230 evacuees in 74 centres in the Central Division while in the Eastern Division 14 evacuation centres are sheltering 733 people.

Teams from the Health Ministry and other government agencies will inspect affected villages and communities before allowing evacuees to return to their homes.