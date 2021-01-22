More rain to come

More rain and strong winds are headed Fiji’s way with Tropical Depression 07F tracks towards Fiji.

Senior Forecaster at the Fiji Meteorological Services Sakeasi Rabitu says TD07F could result in more flooding in the coming days.

“It’s currently following the path of TC Ana. It has low to moderate change of forming into a cyclone. As a Depression, it will also bring heavy rain and the winds will also pick up.”

Rabitu adds TD07F is currently situated far Northwest of Fiji but is projected to follow the same path at TC Ana which has created favourable conditions for the tropical depression.

Meanwhile, TC Ana continues to track over to Suva having passed over Ra earlier today.

Rabitu adds that heavy rain and flooding can be expected into the afternoon as the cyclone leaves Fiji.

A tropical cyclone warning remains in force for the whole Fiji group.

A flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams and major rivers of Fiji.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams and creeks for Fiji.

Tropical Cyclone Ana is moving south-southeast at about 13km/hr, tracking over the Central Division.

Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu, the Western half of Vanua Levu, Lomaiviti Group, Vatulele, Beqa, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands and Moala group can expect destructive storm force winds with average speeds of 100km/hr and momentary gusts of upto 140km/hr.

Significant damage to trees, weak structures and houses, heavy damage to crops, power failure and small crafts may break moorings due to storms force winds.

TC Ana will continue to bring floods to Fiji’s roads, villages, towns and communities near streams, rivers and low lying areas.

Expect very high seas and heavy swells with breaking waves reaching the coastal areas that may cause possible coastal inundation and sea flooding especially during high tide.

Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms. For the rest of Fiji: damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 85km/hr and momentary gusts of up to 120km/hr.

Impacts will be minor damages to weak structures, minor damages to houses of very light materials in exposed communities, damages to crops and vegetation with trees tilting due to gales.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms. This will continue to bring floods to Fiji’s roads, villages, towns and communities near streams, rivers and low lying areas.

Expect moderate to heavy swells and breaking waves reaching the coastal areas that may cause possible coastal inundation and sea flooding especially during high tide. Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.