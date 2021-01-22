Home

TC ANA
TC Ana nears Kadavu

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
January 31, 2021 4:55 pm
[Source: Fij Meterological Services]

A tropical cyclone warning remains in force for the whole Fiji group.

A flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams and major rivers of Fiji.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams and creeks for Fiji.

Tropical Cyclone Ana is moving south-southeast at about 13km/hr and was located 70 kilometres North-NOrtheast of Kadavu at 3pm today.

For the interior and eastern parts of Viti Levu from Rakiraki to Suva to Navua, Lomaiviti Group, Vatulele, Beqa, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Matuku, Totoya and Moala; destructive storm force winds with average speeds of 100km/hr and momentary gusts of up to 140km/hr.

Significant damage to trees, weak structures and houses, heavy damage to crops, power failures and small crafts may break moorings due to storms force winds.

Periods of heavy and thunderstorms will continue to bring floods to roads, villages, towns and communities near streams, rivers and low lying areas.

Expect very high seas and heavy swells with breaking waves reaching the coastal areas that may cause possible coastal inundation and sea flooding especially during high tide.

Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

For the rest of Fiji: damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 85km/hr and momentary gusts of up to 120km/hr.

Expect minor damage to weak structures, minor damage to houses of very light materials in exposed communities, damage to crops and vegetation with trees tilting due to gales.

Meanwhile, more rain and strong winds are headed Fiji’s way later in the week with Tropical Depression 07F tracking towards Fiji.

TD07F could result in more flooding in the coming days.

The system is currently situated far Northwest of Fiji but is projected to follow the same path at TC Ana.

The system has a moderate to high chance of developing into a Tropical cyclone.

