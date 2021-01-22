Lomaloma Slip closed to all traffic

Lomaloma Slip along the Transinsular Road is now closed to all traffic.

There is a wide crack running diagonally across the road.

Authorities in the Northern Division are urging drivers not to use the road as the under structure of the road is weak.

The closure of the road will now mean there is no access from Savusavu to Labasa.

Motorists are advised to adhere to road closure notices.