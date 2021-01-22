Home

Korovou affected by floodwaters

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
January 31, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: Mere Karavaki]

Majority of communities in Korovou were affected by floodwaters since this morning prompting families to flee their homes.

Access roads including the main highway were underwater, making it difficult for affected Fijians to move into town or evacuation centres.

Pictures sent in from residents nearby shows several homes inundated with debris as strong winds and heavy rain pelted the area throughout the day.

Most businesses in town remained closed as police made rounds ensuring affected Fijians were assisted.

School compounds were also seen flooded with debris and murky water.

Korovou was filled with fallen trees, broken power lines and landslides near several roads.

 

