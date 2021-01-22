Kadavu experiencing strong winds

Villagers in Naqara, Kadavu are now experiencing strong winds and heavy swells.

Villager Alanieta Wainimala says families living near the coastal area have moved into a nearby community hall to take shelter before nightfall.

Wainimala says storm surges have already destroyed two homes and flooded multiple plantations.

Villagers have taken the precautionary measures during the day and are keeping updated with the latest weather situation.

Communication to the island has also been affected.

The village is currently filled with debris and residents will start cleaning up once TC Ana passes.