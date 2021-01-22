Home

Iconic Ivi tree in Suva falls to TC Ana

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 31, 2021 4:47 pm
The iconic Ivi tree in the heart of Suva is one beloved icon that cannot be replaced.

The iconic Ivi tree in the heart of Suva is one beloved icon that cannot be replaced.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says it’s sad to see that Cyclone Ana has badly damaged the Ivi tree in the heart of Suva.

Bainimarama on a Facebook post today says the tree has stood long before Suva became what it is today.

He adds it has seen the capital grow from a sleepy colonial outpost into the seat of government of an independent Fiji and the hub of the South Pacific.

Bainimarama adds it has weathered many storms but after the damage inflicted by Cyclone Winston, and now Cyclone Ana, it has become the latest casualty of the changing climate.

