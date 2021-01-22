Heavy rain batters Ba

Heavy rain continues to affect Ba and its surrounding areas last night until this morning.

Namosau Ba resident Nemani Waqa says this has contributed to more flooding in the area.

Waqa says some flats are still flooded and there has been less movement from yesterday until this morning.

“We have been experiencing heavy rain last night. It’s still going on until now. Some places especially the Ba Town is still flooded so the best thing we are doing now is stay indoors.”

Waqa says flood waters began to recede late yesterday, however, the continuous rain overnight is causing the water level to slowly increase again.

Ba residents are closely following the current weather situation and are taking extra precaution for their own safety.