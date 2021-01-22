Heavy rain and strong winds in Kadavu

Fijians in Kadavu are starting to experience heavy rain and strong winds.

Kokomo Island Resort Staff, Pita Ulunisau says, they’re also experiencing storm surges along the coastal areas.

Uluinasau says they have been experiencing heavy rain since this morning and wind speeds picked up at around 12pm.

He adds preparations started yesterday and boat operators on the island have been advised to strictly follow warnings from relevant authorities.

“Now the wind is slowly picking up. We have over 50 people including workers here on the island. We will use some of the hotel’s facilities as an evacuation centre. We have nailed shutters and ensure rooftops are secure to withstand the cyclone.”

Ulunisau says nearby villagers are well prepared and bracing themselves as TC Ana approaches.