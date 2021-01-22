Heavy rain and strong winds continue in Dreketi

Fijians living in Dreketi, Labasa continue to experience heavy rain and strong winds.

Resident Ravinesh Chand says majority of the residents have taken precautionary measures during the day and moved to nearby evacuation centre before nightfall.

Chand says they only managed to save some of their livestock.

“Most of the animals were trapped and have died. We have managed to save some but we couldn’t save all.”

Meanwhile, families in Batiri village, Seaqaqa have fled to a nearby evacuation centre as their homes have been inundated with floodwaters.